Hellenic Coin (HNC) One Day Volume Tops $299,338.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.71 or 0.00011425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $259.33 million and approximately $299,338.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.52 or 0.00368116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007617 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000064 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

