Helmet.insure Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.99 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001088 BTC on popular exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $11.99 million and $643,950.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00046004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00107628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00155038 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,523.38 or 0.99669795 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003028 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,789,830 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

