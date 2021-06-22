Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $697.87 million, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.