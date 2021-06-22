HeroNode (HER) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One HeroNode coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. HeroNode has a market cap of $412,160.55 and $5.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00052218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $218.91 or 0.00641315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00076469 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00037894 BTC.

HeroNode Coin Profile

HeroNode is a coin. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

