Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,242 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.6% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,901,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,768,000 after buying an additional 3,226,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,222 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

