Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $6.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $279.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $193.93 and a 52 week high of $279.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.