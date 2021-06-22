Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.00

Shares of Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44), with a volume of 68242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.41).

The company has a market capitalization of £727.99 million and a PE ratio of -34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 102.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Hibernia REIT’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hibernia REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.56%.

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

