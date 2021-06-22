Hifi Finance Trading Down 37.8% This Week (MFT)

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Hifi Finance has a total market cap of $54.34 million and $7.73 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hifi Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00052744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00019406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.13 or 0.00646775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00077084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,328.84 or 0.07134131 BTC.

Hifi Finance Coin Profile

Hifi Finance (MFT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe . Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Hifi Finance Coin Trading

