HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Financial Review

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and HighPeak Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners $347.86 million 4.29 $23.08 million $4.57 6.72 HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 36.40 -$101.46 million N/A N/A

Oasis Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than HighPeak Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners 35.24% 26.66% 11.46% HighPeak Energy N/A -3.30% -2.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Oasis Midstream Partners and HighPeak Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00 HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oasis Midstream Partners currently has a consensus price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential downside of 42.47%. Given Oasis Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oasis Midstream Partners is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.1% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Oasis Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats HighPeak Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

