Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,387 ($31.19). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 2,381 ($31.11), with a volume of 231,005 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIK shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,610 ($34.10) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,717.50 ($35.50).

The stock has a market cap of £5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,406.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

