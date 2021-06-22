Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,464 ($19.13). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,464 ($19.13), with a volume of 122,151 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HILS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Numis Securities raised shares of Hill & Smith to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,775 ($23.19).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,490.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.80.

In related news, insider Paul Simmons purchased 3,666 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,504 ($19.65) per share, with a total value of £55,136.64 ($72,036.37).

Hill & Smith Company Profile (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

