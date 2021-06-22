Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 834.40 ($10.90). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 834.40 ($10.90), with a volume of 953,370 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hiscox from GBX 909 ($11.88) to GBX 898 ($11.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 973 ($12.71) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 949.56 ($12.41).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 814.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73.

In related news, insider Roberts S. Childs bought 6,400 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 818 ($10.69) per share, for a total transaction of £52,352 ($68,398.22). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,651 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

