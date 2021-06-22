Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Hiscox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. Hiscox has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

