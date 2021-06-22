Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.66

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.66 and last traded at $112.83, with a volume of 30322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.87.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems and platforms, servers, software, ATMs and self service terminals, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform solutions, including consulting, system integration, and other services; and infrastructure inspection, data, security, measurement, unmanned aerial system traffic management, and inventory management services.

