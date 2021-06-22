HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Shares Down 4.2%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) traded down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.29. 3,008,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 4,020,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

