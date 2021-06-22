Honest (HNST) Price Tops $0.0198 on Top Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $12,761.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Honest has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00046692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00108905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00154396 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,629.27 or 0.99996075 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

