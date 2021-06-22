Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.750-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 billion-34.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.86 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.860-1.960 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.00.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,239. Honeywell International has a one year low of $137.53 and a one year high of $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $150.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.84.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.