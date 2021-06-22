Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.860-1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.40 billion-8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.62 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-8.000 EPS.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.18. The company had a trading volume of 61,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $137.53 and a 52 week high of $234.02. The stock has a market cap of $150.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.84.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

