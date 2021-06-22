Hord (HORD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $314,789.00

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 18.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Hord has a market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $314,789.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hord has traded 46.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00047748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00113834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00155535 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000165 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,194.55 or 1.00695783 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,994,666 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

