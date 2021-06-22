Horizon Protocol Trading 48.4% Lower Over Last Week (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $4.31 million and $183,746.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00046300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00113144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00152968 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,766.75 or 1.01049873 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003133 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

