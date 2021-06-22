Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.81. Horizon Technology Finance shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 234,190 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 10.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $40,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,112.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

