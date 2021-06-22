Howard C. Draft Sells 15,000 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,022,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $9.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.17. 13,045,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,892,520. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.98 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $171.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lowered Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $465,206,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $313,327,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $229,827,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $261,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

