H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.360-3.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

HRB traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $24.32. The company had a trading volume of 108,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,747. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.83. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on HRB shares. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

