Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $517.99 million-523.53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.63 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTHT. HSBC lifted their target price on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.65.

Shares of HTHT stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.00. 13,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,551. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -326.63 and a beta of 1.58. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

