Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $83.00 at Cowen

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUBG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

HUBG opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.51. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 142.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 73,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 126,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 39,137 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

