HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,628 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.11% of HubSpot worth $24,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $157,782,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 24.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 3,251.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,839,000 after purchasing an additional 164,122 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 203.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,141,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,282 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock opened at $575.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.07 and a 1-year high of $596.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.75 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

