Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 2,000 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,980.00.

Jeffrey E. Eberwein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of Hudson Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $9,135.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of Hudson Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $9,475.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 500 shares of Hudson Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $8,765.00.

HSON traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.47. 11,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,998. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a market cap of $49.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.93% of Hudson Global worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

