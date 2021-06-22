Humaniq (HMQ) Market Cap Hits $1.37 Million

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $91,017.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00019858 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.58 or 0.00644860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00077115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,371.81 or 0.07194902 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

HMQ is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

