HUNT Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13,240.00 (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, HUNT has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $17.72 million and approximately $13,240.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00051590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00019074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $207.28 or 0.00637738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00076739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,281.54 or 0.07019694 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.