Huntsman Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 14,808 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 563% compared to the average daily volume of 2,235 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 150,576.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 324,194 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1,241.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 48,162 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth $829,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Huntsman by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 57,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUN. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.53.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.85. 259,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,942. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

