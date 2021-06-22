Huobi Token (HT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.57 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and $351.74 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for about $9.17 or 0.00028276 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00051633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.95 or 0.00634926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00076664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

HT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,704,593 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.