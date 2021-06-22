HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $26.24

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.24, but opened at $27.06. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $26.96, with a volume of 150 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 197,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 1st quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

