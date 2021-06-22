Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Sells 5,411 Shares

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 5,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $16,774.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 1,432 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $4,625.36.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 3,500 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $12,285.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 70,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $245,700.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 101,564 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $383,911.92.

On Thursday, May 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 16,227 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $65,557.08.

On Monday, April 26th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 30,233 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $122,141.32.

On Monday, April 19th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 190,862 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $763,448.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 37,863 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $152,209.26.

On Thursday, April 8th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 156,179 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $637,210.32.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 24,842 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $102,349.04.

NASDAQ:HYMC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.12. 12,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,219. The stock has a market cap of $186.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.12. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.35. Hycroft Mining had a negative net margin of 196.13% and a negative return on equity of 11,749.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYMC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 394.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 514,178 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,758,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

