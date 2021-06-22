Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading 31.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and $462,171.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00051590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00019074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.28 or 0.00637738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00076739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,281.54 or 0.07019694 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

HOT is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.