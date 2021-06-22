Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.15% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $27,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.53. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

