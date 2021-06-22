Hyper Finance (HYFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $768,075.19

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 34.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 48.4% lower against the dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $768,075.19 and $638.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00045525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00112751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00156404 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,700.23 or 1.00046829 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

