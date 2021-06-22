HyperDAO Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $5.74 million and approximately $129,202.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00053770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00020961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.14 or 0.00649616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00077786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00038798 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HDAO is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,443,176 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

