Hyperion Market Cap Hits $1.28 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Hyperion has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $24,063.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00052620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00019649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.24 or 0.00614207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00077755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About Hyperion

HYN is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

