HyperQuant (HQT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10,945.12

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One HyperQuant coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HyperQuant has a market cap of $10,945.12 and approximately $3,650.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 53.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00053553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.14 or 0.00633430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00077093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,364.38 or 0.07265107 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant (HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

