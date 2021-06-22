Hyprr (Howdoo) Price Reaches $0.0424 (UDOO)

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a total market capitalization of $18.72 million and approximately $256,712.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hyprr (Howdoo) coin can now be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00052620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00019649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.24 or 0.00614207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00077755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About Hyprr (Howdoo)

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2017. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official Twitter account is @howdooHQ . The official message board for Hyprr (Howdoo) is medium.com/howdoo . The official website for Hyprr (Howdoo) is www.hyprr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

