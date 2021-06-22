I.G.Y. Ltd Sells 1,880 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

I.G.Y. Ltd lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,648 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 28.4% of I.G.Y. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. I.G.Y. Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $46,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $390.97. The company had a trading volume of 68,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,900. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $295.40 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $172.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,730 shares of company stock worth $3,693,119 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.