ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will report $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the highest is $2.13. ICON Public posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year earnings of $8.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.46 to $8.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $9.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 11.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 36.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in ICON Public by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

ICLR stock opened at $212.71 on Tuesday. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $157.05 and a 1-year high of $234.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

