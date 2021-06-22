IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,263 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 58,440 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.15% of IDACORP worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,534,000 after acquiring an additional 52,897 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 30.1% in the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at $11,126,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 194,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 71,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

IDACORP stock opened at $100.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.50. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

