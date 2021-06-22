IDEX Price Reaches $0.0325 on Top Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. IDEX has a total market cap of $18.83 million and $1.01 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IDEX has traded 37.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00053957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00020221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.47 or 0.00626265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00077444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,307.64 or 0.07137697 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,794,068 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

