IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,851 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.90% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $375,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, reaching $604.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,014. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.48 and a 12-month high of $609.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $550.41.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.