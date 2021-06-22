IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) CTO Sells $497,842.80 in Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $497,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IDT traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $37.77. 1,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,157. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of IDT by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of IDT by 135.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of IDT by 3,796.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDT by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

