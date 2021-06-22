IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) CTO Sells $497,842.80 in Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $497,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
IDT traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $37.77. 1,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,157. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.12.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.
About IDT
IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.
