Ignis Trading Down 51.1% This Week (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Ignis has a market cap of $18.36 million and $780,897.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ignis has traded 51.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ignis coin can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00048175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00116477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00156151 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,435.08 or 1.00324083 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Ignis Coin Profile

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 coins and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 coins. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignis is an essential part of the Ardor platform. It is the main child chain – fully featured and permissionless for everyday transactions with low fees. All the Ardor platform transaction types and features are available on the Ignis child chain. Furthermore, account specific functions, such as setting account properties and multi-signature configurations (account control), are facilitated exclusively by Ignis but accessible across all child chains. Ignis supports out of the box advanced privacy mechanisms including coin shuffling, and encrypted messages which can be shared securely with third parties. Where did Ignis come from? Ignis was created to demonstrate the easiness of making your tokens based on Ardor. It’s necessary to consider Ignis along with Ardor. The platforms were launched at the beginning of 2018 by the same authors who developed Nxt coin NXT and Ardor. What are the advantages of Ignis? Every business representative working with Ardor can create his cryptocurrency.Ignis is an example of creating such a subsidiary network.Simple smart contracts can be created with a small knowledge in programming,and this will mainly be enough to work with it.Payments can be made autonomously but if it’s necessary to confirm both sides’personalities, confidentiality can be controlled in settings.Use Ignis to experiment and build public applications with all the featuresavailable on the Ardor platform. You don't need any permission, simply installthe software, download the blockchain, get some tokens from an exchange (orexchange with ARDR tokens on-chain) then start using the APIs and coding. Itis really that simple.”

Ignis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

