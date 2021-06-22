iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.48

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 23648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.30.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.