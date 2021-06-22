iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $165.00. iliad shares last traded at $165.00, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ILIAF shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of iliad in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iliad in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of iliad in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of iliad in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.84.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

