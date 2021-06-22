Illuvium Trading 40.1% Lower This Week (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Illuvium has a total market cap of $20.48 million and $838,209.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for $31.39 or 0.00094644 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 40.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00047607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00113237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00155839 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,108.05 or 0.99822054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,302 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

